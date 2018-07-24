English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC New Delhi Recruitment 2018: 17 Posts, Apply Before August 20
Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2018 invites applications to fill 17 vacancies for Group ‘C’and Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted) posts on direct recruitment basis. Check vmmc-sjh.nic.in for more details.
Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 17 vacancies for Group ‘C’and Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted) posts on direct recruitment basis has begun on the official website of Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC, New Delhi -vmmc-sjh.nic.in.
Candidates desirous of applying for more than one post need to send separate application for each post. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant posts on or before 20th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment/ Advertisements/ Results’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Advertisement No.8-10/2010-Admin.2(A) dated 26th March 2018 – Advertisement for filling up post of Group ‘C’and Group ‘B’(Non-Gazetted) on Direct recruitment basis’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Details/ Application Performa’
Step 5 – a PDF file will display
Step 6 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 7 – Fill the form with required information
Step 8 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, receipt of application fee along with other required documents at below mentioned address:
‘The Medical Superintendent, Safdarjang Hospital, New Delhi110029’
Direct Link - http://www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in/writereaddata/advertisement%20in%20English%202018.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.200
OBC Category – Rs.100
SC/ ST Category- NIL
Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 17
Physiotherapist - 7
Junior Technician (Leather Technology) - 1
Junior Technician (Orthotics) - 2
Junior Technician (Footwear Technology) - 1
ECG Technician - 2
Optometrist - 1
Pharmacist – 3
Eligibility Criteria:
Physiotherapist – The applicant must possess Diploma in Physiotherapy from a recognized Institution.
Junior Technician (Leather Technology) - The applicant must be class 10th passed or its equivalent from a recognized Board with a certificate from a recognized Institution in industrial leather work and moulding.
Junior Technician (Orthotics) - The applicant must be class 10th passed or their equivalents from a recognized Board with a certificate from a recognized Institution in one of the following trades namely like Fitter/ Instruments Mechanic/ Welder/ Electroplater.
Junior Technician (Footwear Technology) - The applicant must be class 10th passed or its equivalent from a recognized Board with a certificate from a recognized Institution in Shoe Making.
ECG Technician - The applicant must be class 10th passed n or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board with experience of handling E.C.G. machine for one year.
Optometrist - The applicant must possess Degree in Optometry (four years duration) from a recognized University.
Pharmacist - The applicant must be class 12th passed in Science with two years Diploma in Pharmacy.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in/writereaddata/advertisement%20in%20English%202018.pdf
Age Limit:
Physiotherapist – The age of the applicant should not be more than 25 years as on the closing date for receipt of application.
Junior Technician (Leather Technology) - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 29 years as on the closing date for receipt of application.
Junior Technician (Orthotics) - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 28 years as on the closing date for receipt of application.
Junior Technician (Footwear Technology) - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 28 years as on the closing date for receipt of application.
ECG Technician - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 25 years as on the closing date for receipt of application.
Optometrist - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on the closing date for receipt of application.
Pharmacist - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on the closing date for receipt of application.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Physiotherapist - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 - Rs.1,12,400.
Junior Technician (Leather Technology) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.19,900 – Rs.63,200.
Junior Technician (Orthotics) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.19,900 – Rs.63,200.
Junior Technician (Footwear Technology) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.19,900 – Rs.63,200.
ECG Technician - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,500 – Rs.81,100.
Optometrist - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 - Rs.1,12,400.
Pharmacist - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.29,200 – Rs. 92,300.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an examination.
-
