Safety and Maintenance of Irrigation Projects Top Priority, Says Andhra Pradesh CM

In the wake of recent floods and breach of the Annamayya reservoir in Kadapa District, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to prioritise the safety and maintenance of reservoirs and irrigation projects across the State.

During a meeting with the officials here on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to conduct a comprehensive review of all the projects in the State and rectify the maintenance conditions as they were left abandoned since State bifurcation.

Also, he asked the officials to take appropriate measures to ensure that there are enough staff to manage irrigation projects and reservoirs and told them to recruit the staff if needed.

Meanwhile, the officials explained that the government had taken certain steps in this regard as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.

They said that a committee has been set up under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary with the officials of various departments, besides an expert committee from institutions like IIT, JNTU which is being headed by the Water Resources Engineer-in-Chief.

They informed that the high-level committee is also looking into reports submitted by previous governments performance on various projects and maintenance.

The authorities explained that the high-level team led by the Chief Secretary has been focusing on an automation system that would link real-time data to the command control room, which could alert flash floods and heavy rains.

They also said the committee is identifying areas where there could be property damage and loss of life if a large amount of water was released.

Regarding recruitments, officials said proposals were afoot to recruit additional staff for the maintenance of all major and medium reservoirs and barrages, as well as for water regulation.

