'SAGAR' at UNSC: All You Need to Know About India's Maritime Security Vision Mentioned by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chairing a high-level open debate at the United Nations Security Council on Maritime Security on Monday, mentioned India’s 2015 vision on the issue — Mission SAGAR.

In 2015, PM Modi introduced the vision of SAGAR or ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region’ to focus on cooperative measures for sustainable use of the oceans. The mission also provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region. Here is all you need to know about it:

• India’s strategic strategy for the Indian Ocean, titled “Security and Growth for All in the Region," was announced in 2015. The vision assumes significance in current times as it is becoming increasingly apparent that marine security, maritime commons, and cooperation are of utmost important to nations’ security and economic aspirations.

• India’s goal with SAGAR is to strengthen economic and security connections with its maritime neighbours while also assisting in the development of their maritime security capabilities. For this, India would collaborate on information sharing, coastline surveillance, infrastructure development, and capability enhancement.

• India also wants to protect its national interests and ensure that the Indian Ocean region becomes more open, collaborative, and respectful of international law.

• The vision is important for the country to leverage blue economy. The blue economy offers India a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to achieve its national socioeconomic goals (job creation, energy security, environmental resilience, and so on) while also improving connections with its neighbours.

• The vision also holds importance amid China’s increasing assertiveness and influence in the Indian Ocean region through its maritime silk route, which is part of the BRI programme. Furthermore, Chinese investments in India’s neighbours are dual in nature, with both commercial and military underpinnings. India’s strategic worries have been raised by the string of pearls.

• Launched in May 2020, Mission Sagar, under the Vision SAGAR was India’s initiative to deliver Covid-19 related assistance to the countries in the Indian Ocean region. As part of this Mission, INS Kesari successively visited Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles to deliver assistance to our maritime neighbors in dealing with the Covid crisis. India’s humanitarian assistance included supplies of essential food items, medicines, Ayurvedic medicines and deployment of Medical Assistance Teams (MAT) to Mauritius and Comoros. The Mission was launched to engage with countries in the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the PM’s vision of SAGAR.

• INS Kesari, which was on deployment to the Indian Ocean region on ‘Mission Sagar’, returned to India on June 28, 2020 traveling over 7,500 nautical miles over 55 days.

• Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Union of the Comoros and Republic of Seychelles had also assisted India in it’s efforts for the Mission, the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

