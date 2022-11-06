Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Olympian Sushil Kumar Released From Tihar Jail On 9-Day Interim Bail

Olympian Sushil Kumar, who has been lodged in judicial custody in connection with the murder of junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar, was released from Tihar jail on Saturday night on interim bail. A Delhi court on Friday granted nine days interim bail to the Olympic medallist wrestler on medical and humanitarian grounds for his wife’s surgery.

Sushil Kumar was released from a separate gate of Tihar jail instead of Gate no. 4 which is generally used to release prisoners due to security reasons, news agency ANI reported quoting sources as saying. His release warrant reached Tihar jail on Saturday evening itself.

Sushil Kumar is one of the 18 accused in the Sagar Dhankar Murder case. His advocate, Sumeet Shokeen confirmed that Sushil was released from a separate gate due to security reasons.

A Delhi Court on Friday granted interim bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar for the surgery of his wife who is suffering from lower back pain. The surgery is scheduled on November 7. The court has directed the deployment of two security personnel for surveillance and his security also.

The judge directed Kumar to surrender before the jail superintendent concerned on November 13.

The court noted that the bail application was filed on the ground of the urgent need for the operation of the accused’s wife who was suffering from acute lower back pain and the medical documents annexed with the application were verified by the investigating officer from the hospital concerned.

The court agreed with the submission of Kumar’s counsel that his presence was required for his wife’s surgery on November 7.

“It is also not in denial that after surgery the wife of the accused will not be in a position to follow a normal daily routine and will be dependent on others for a few days,” the court said.

While granting Kumar the relief, the court said that considering the threat perception of the witnesses and the safety and security of the accused himself, two security personnel would be present with him round-the-clock.

As deploying two security personnel would incur additional expenditure, it is directed that amount of Rs 10,000 per day will be borne by the accused, the court said.

Asking Kumar to deposit the said amount with the jail superintendent concerned in advance, the court further directed him not to threaten the prosecution witnesses, tamper with evidence or indulge in any crime.

“The accused shall share his phone’s live location as and when required by the investigating officer and in case, it is prima facie brought to the notice of the court that he is violating the said conditions, the interim bail granted to him shall be liable to be cancelled,” the court said.

Kumar along with others is accused of allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends Jai Bhagwan and Bhagat in the parking lot of the city’s Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4, 2021, over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankad later succumbed to injuries, following which the sportsperson was arrested.

The court had framed charges for the offence of murder and criminal conspiracy against Kumar and 17 others on October 12.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here