Saharanpur Riots: UP SIT Begins Probe, to Finish it in a Month

New Delhi: The Special Investigative Team (SIT) of the UP Police set up by Saharanpur Deputy Inspector General (DIG) KS Emmanuel on Tuesday started its investigation into all cases related to the caste violence that broke out in the restive western UP district over the last two months. The SIT, Saharanpur SSP Babloo Kumar aims to finish the probe into all cases in a month’s time.

“The team was set up on Monday and comprises of 10 Inspectors and 10 Circle Officers (COs). It will be headed by SP (traffic) Tejvir Singh. The cases that will come under the ambit of the SIT will begin from April 14, when violence broke out in Dudhli village during the Ambedkar Shobha Yatra, and will cover all instances of violence since then. The total number of cases registered from the five instances of violence is 46,” Kumar told News 18.

He added, “We are hoping to solve these cases in a time-bound manner and that is why the team aims to finish the investigations within a month. Instead of compiling one report, the SIT will individually look at each FIR registered in these cases and try to book the accused.

Since most of the accused in these cases are unknown, the investigation may even take longer time than expected. That is because we do not want to rush the cases either. We don’t want any innocent person to face action.”

Members of the SIT are spread across Saharanpur district at various flashpoints where violence broke out. “The team is visiting relevant locations in Dudhli, Shabbirpur and Saharanpur city, which were the major flashpoints. They are speaking individually to people and getting a holistic view of what transpired on those days. Each cop is having one-to-one discussions with complainants so that they feel relaxed and open up easily. Their statements are also being recorded on camera for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, internet services in Saharanpur continue to be suspended after fresh clashes broke out on May 23, during Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati’s visit to Shabbirpur village, where Dalit houses were torched on May 5. The violence of May 23 continued till the next day and claimed another life in Saharanpur city. Police said that inflammatory messages circulating on social media played a key role in fanning the Saharanpur riots. “Things are under control now but we are waiting to nab a few more of the accused and then tensions will ease further. Once that happens, we can resume internet services in the district.”

Caste riots had broken out between Thakurs and Dalits in Saharanpur on May 5 after Dalits in Shabbirpur objected to a Thakur mob blaring music while passing through the village. The mob had reacted by torching houses of Dalit residents and desecrating the local Ravidas temple, which serves as a community center for Dalits. Violence had broken out again on May 9 when supporters of Bhim Army, a Saharanpur-based Dalit rights outfit, clashed with police. The crowd was on its way to attend a Mahapanchayat, for which the police had not given permission, to protest against the Shabbirpur arson.