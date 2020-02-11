Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Sahiram (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Sahiram of AAP Leading
Live election result status of Sahiram (श्रीराम) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Tughlakabad seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Sahiram has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Sahiram (श्रीराम) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Tughlakabad seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Sahiram has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Sahiram is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Tughlakabad constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker & Political Activist/ Farmer. Sahiram's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 59 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 1.4 crore which includes Rs. 53.1 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 83 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 3.8 lakh of which Rs. 3.8 lakh is self income. Sahiram's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
- 2020 Results
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 3 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Tughlakabad are: Manoj Kumar Ray (BSP), Vikram Bidhuri (BJP), Shubham Sharma (INC), Sahiram (AAP), Arun Kumar (RNP), Chaman Lal (PPID), Shyam Kumar (SSP), Anita Kumari (IND), Rekha Singh (IND), Hansraj Nagar (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Sahiram (AAP) in 2020 Tughlakabad elections.Click here for live election results of Sahiram candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
-
-
-
