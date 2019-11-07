Sahitya Akademi Awardee Writer Nabaneeta Dev Sen Dies at 81

New Delhi: Sahitya Akademi awardee writer Nabaneeta Dev Sen died at her south Kolkata residence on Thursday at the age of 81, said family sources. She is survived by two daughters.

Dev Sen was battling cancer for a while and died at her home after multiple organ failure at 7.35 pm on Thursday.

A poet, novelist and short-story writer, Dev Sen won the Sahitya Akademi award in 1999 for her book 'Naba-Nita'. She was also the recipient of the Padma Shri in 2000.

Daughter of poet couple Narendra Dev and Radharani Devi, Dev Sen was the former wife of Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.