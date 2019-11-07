Sahitya Akademi Awardee Writer Nabaneeta Dev Sen Dies at 81
Dev Sen was battling cancer for a while and died at her home after multiple organ failure at 7.35 pm on Thursday.
A file photo of Nabaneeta Dev Sen.
New Delhi: Sahitya Akademi awardee writer Nabaneeta Dev Sen died at her south Kolkata residence on Thursday at the age of 81, said family sources. She is survived by two daughters.
A poet, novelist and short-story writer, Dev Sen won the Sahitya Akademi award in 1999 for her book 'Naba-Nita'. She was also the recipient of the Padma Shri in 2000.
Daughter of poet couple Narendra Dev and Radharani Devi, Dev Sen was the former wife of Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen.
