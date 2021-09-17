Saifai Medical College Assistant Professor Arrested in Blood Smuggling Racket

An assistant professor of Saifai Medical College and his accomplice have been arrested by Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force for allegedly running a blood smuggling and adulteration racket. The task force has recovered at least 100 units of blood from the possession of the arrested duo.

The two arrested have been identified as Dr Abhay Pratap Singh, an assistant professor with Saifai Medical College and Abhishek Pathak.

“We have been keeping a close eye on people operating blood racket gangs for the last two years after the force busted a syndicate involved in the sale and purchase of adulterated blood,” said a senior official of the STF.

The officer further said that they had inputs that Dr Singh was carrying adulterated blood units and planning to sell them in neighbouring states. “We stopped and detained him while he was travelling on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. We recovered him with 45 units of blood,” added the officer.

According to the STF officer, Dr Singh, during questioning, told the sleuths that he collects and supplies donated blood and he has proper documents at his residence.

“We recovered 55 more units of blood kept in a fridge at his residence in Gangotri apartment in Sushant Golf City. The Food and Safety and Drug Administration found that the documents Singh produced were forged. His partner was arrested from the flat,” added the officer.

STF deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amit Nagar told the media that Dr Singh, along with his partner, used to hold blood donation camps in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and other states. He used to sell the collected blood in Uttar Pradesh for prices between Rs4000 and Rs6000.

“We have recovered several fake blood donation certificates of 21 blood banks and 100 units of blood,” added the deputy superintendent of police.

