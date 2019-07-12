SAIL 2019 Recruitment: Steel Authority of India Announces 205 Posts for Rourkela Steel Plant at sail.co.in

SAIL 2019 Recruitment | The Steel Authority of India Limited is set to conduct SAIL Recruitment 2019 drive for hiring on total of 205 posts under its executive and non-executive work departments. As mentioned in the SAIL Recruitment 2019 circular published at the India government enterprise SAIL’s official website sail.co.in, the advertised SAIL 2019 posts are for Rourkela Steel Plant.

The SAIL 2019 Recruitment application form was scheduled to start on July 10, however, the URL for same is not activated. Candidates are suggested to frequently visit the homepage of Steel Authority of India. The SAIL 2019 application process will end on July 31.

Here, we have compiled key details of SAIL 2019 Recruitment in context of eligibility, application process and names of posts. However, the detailed points of SAIL Recruitment 2019 PDF can be read here. Download it and know SAIL 2019 post-wise eligibility and suitability.

SAIL 2019 Recruitment:Eligibility

Age of applicant should be within 18 years to 30 years. Educationally, applicant with Matric/Graduation/Bachelor Degree is eligible to apply for the corresponding SAIL 2019 job. Further, applicant has to also fulfill the required physical health standards.

SAIL 2019 Recruitment: Application Form

The fee for SAIL Recruitment Application Form 2019 is Rs 500 for general/ OBC/EWS applicants. While Rs 250 has to be paid for applying to Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee, Boiler Operator) and Fire Operator posts. For attendant-cum-technician and fireman-cum-fire engine driver the SAIL Recruitment 2019 application form fee is Rs 150. The SC/ST/PWD/ESM/Departmental applicant is exempted from the payment of application fee. Know the steps for filling SAIL Recruitment Application Form 2019.

Only male applicant can apply for Fire Operator and Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) posts.

Step 1- Visit official website of Steel Authority of India Limited: sail.co.in

Step 2- Under career section, click on relevant link and register

Step 3- Fill-in all the mandatory details, upload documents, and pay SAIL 2019 application form fee

Step 4- Preview the SAIL Recruitment 2019 Application Form, submit it and take a printout

SAIL 2019 Recruitment: Posts

For Executive Rank-Deputy Manager, Management Trainee, Junior Manager

For Non- Executive Rank- Fire Operator, Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver, Operator cum Technician, Operator cum Technician.