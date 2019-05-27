Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SAIL MT Recruitment 2019: Recruitment for 42 Management Trainee via GATE Opens at sail.co.in; Apply by June 14

Steel Authority of India releases application form for SAIL MT Recruitment 2019 for management trainees through GATE on the official website sail.co.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 27, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SAIL MT Recruitment 2019: Recruitment for 42 Management Trainee via GATE Opens at sail.co.in; Apply by June 14
Representative image.
Loading...
SAIL MT Recruitment 2019 | The online application form for 2019 Management Trainee under technical department of SAIL through GATE score has started at sail.co.in.

The last date of applying for SAIL Management Trainee, Technical post is June 14. The public sector undertaking Steel Authority of India (SAIL) in its latest recruitment drive will appoint as many as 142 Management Trainee with GATE scores. Shortlisting of candidates for these subject or discipline with these number of vacancies -Mechanical Engineering (66), Metallurgical Engineering (7), Electrical Engineering (41) is officially notified.

Read here, all important information regarding 2019 SAIL Recruitment for 142 post of Technical Management Trainee, from eligibility to application form to deadlines to salary package.

SAIL MT Recruitment 2019: Eligibility to apply for Management Trainee Technical

Candidate should have scored 65% marks in engineering course. Allowed disciplines are Mechanical, Metallurgy, Electrical, Chemical, Instrumentation, and Mining Engineering.
Age limit is 28 years. Relaxation for reserved category candidates is provided as per government rules.

SAIL MTT Recruitment 2019: Application Form
Below are provided the step for applying for Management Trainee at SAIL, in online mode-
1- Visit the Steel Authority of India’s official website sail.co.in
2- On the homepage, there is ‘career’ section, click it
3- The, you will get ‘SAIL MTT Recruitment 2019’ Link. Click it
4- Create your candidate credential by registering
5- Fill the required details- educational, personal, exam center choice
6- Make online fee payment for 2019 SAIL MTT application form
7- Upload photograph and required documents
8- Submit the 2019 SAIL MTT Application Form
9- Check your registered e-mail for confirmation
10- Take a print out of successfully submitted SAIL MTT Application Form

The cost of 2019 SAIL MTT application form is Rs 700 for general category candidates. However, candidates from reserved category have to pay Rs 100 as processing fee.

The Steel Authority of India will be appointing candidates for Management Trainee through Group Discussion and Interview. The selected Management Trainee will be placed under SAIL for probation of one year duration. The per month salary of SAIL MTT is Rs. 58, 297. After probation, the Management Trainee will be designated as Junior Manager.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram