SAIL MT Recruitment 2019: Recruitment for 42 Management Trainee via GATE Opens at sail.co.in; Apply by June 14
Steel Authority of India releases application form for SAIL MT Recruitment 2019 for management trainees through GATE on the official website sail.co.in.
SAIL MT Recruitment 2019 | The online application form for 2019 Management Trainee under technical department of SAIL through GATE score has started at sail.co.in.
The last date of applying for SAIL Management Trainee, Technical post is June 14. The public sector undertaking Steel Authority of India (SAIL) in its latest recruitment drive will appoint as many as 142 Management Trainee with GATE scores. Shortlisting of candidates for these subject or discipline with these number of vacancies -Mechanical Engineering (66), Metallurgical Engineering (7), Electrical Engineering (41) is officially notified.
Read here, all important information regarding 2019 SAIL Recruitment for 142 post of Technical Management Trainee, from eligibility to application form to deadlines to salary package.
SAIL MT Recruitment 2019: Eligibility to apply for Management Trainee Technical
Candidate should have scored 65% marks in engineering course. Allowed disciplines are Mechanical, Metallurgy, Electrical, Chemical, Instrumentation, and Mining Engineering.
Age limit is 28 years. Relaxation for reserved category candidates is provided as per government rules.
SAIL MTT Recruitment 2019: Application Form
Below are provided the step for applying for Management Trainee at SAIL, in online mode-
1- Visit the Steel Authority of India’s official website sail.co.in
2- On the homepage, there is ‘career’ section, click it
3- The, you will get ‘SAIL MTT Recruitment 2019’ Link. Click it
4- Create your candidate credential by registering
5- Fill the required details- educational, personal, exam center choice
6- Make online fee payment for 2019 SAIL MTT application form
7- Upload photograph and required documents
8- Submit the 2019 SAIL MTT Application Form
9- Check your registered e-mail for confirmation
10- Take a print out of successfully submitted SAIL MTT Application Form
The cost of 2019 SAIL MTT application form is Rs 700 for general category candidates. However, candidates from reserved category have to pay Rs 100 as processing fee.
The Steel Authority of India will be appointing candidates for Management Trainee through Group Discussion and Interview. The selected Management Trainee will be placed under SAIL for probation of one year duration. The per month salary of SAIL MTT is Rs. 58, 297. After probation, the Management Trainee will be designated as Junior Manager.
