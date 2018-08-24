English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SAIL Odisha Recruitment 2018: 56 Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 11 and 12 September 2018
SAIL is organizing Walk-in Interviews on 11 and 12 September 2018 to fill the 56 vacancies in Advanced Specialized Training in Nursing and Physiotherapy.
An advertisement of Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) at a street in New Delhi. Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
SAIL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 56 vacancies in Advanced Specialized Training in Nursing and Physiotherapy has begun on the official website of the Steel Authority of India Ltd, Odisha - sail.co.in. SAIL is organizing Walk-in Interviews on 11 and 12 September 2018 for the same. Interested candidates can download the official advertisement by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.sail.co.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Walk-in-Interview for Advanced Specialized Training on Nursing and Advanced Specialized Training on Physiotherapy in Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela
Step 4 – Applicants need to bring the documents mentioned in the official advertisement at the time of interview.
Direct Link – https://www.sailcareers.com/media/uploads/Advanced_specialized_training_on_Nursing_and______Physiotherapy_Advt._16.08.2018.PDF
SAIL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details
Total Posts: 56
Advanced Specialized Training on Nursing - 55
Advanced Specialized Training on Physiotherapy - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Advanced Specialized Training on Nursing – The applicant must have passed Diploma in Nursing and Mid-Wifery course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units.
Advanced Specialized Training on Physiotherapy – The applicant must have passed Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) course from recognized University with completion of Internship from a recognized Institute.
Applicants must visit the official website and read the detailed official notification to ascertain their eligibility.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly stipend of Rs 9,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Date of Interview:
Advanced Specialized Training on Nursing - 11 September 2018, 9:30 am.
Advanced Specialized Training on Physiotherapy - 12 September 2018, 9:30 am.
Venue of Interview:
Ispat General Hospital at New Conference Hall, Sector 19, Rourkela – 769005, Odisha
