SAIL Odisha Recruitment 2018: 56 Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 11 and 12 September 2018

SAIL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 56 vacancies in Advanced Specialized Training in Nursing and Physiotherapy has begun on the official website of the Steel Authority of India Ltd, Odisha - sail.co.in . SAIL is organizing Walk-in Interviews on 11 and 12 September 2018 for the same. Interested candidates can download the official advertisement by following the instructions given below:How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2018?– Visit the official website - https://www.sail.co.in/ – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home page– Click on link ‘Walk-in-Interview for Advanced Specialized Training on Nursing and Advanced Specialized Training on Physiotherapy in Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela– Applicants need to bring the documents mentioned in the official advertisement at the time of interview.Total Posts: 56Advanced Specialized Training on Nursing - 55Advanced Specialized Training on Physiotherapy - 1Advanced Specialized Training on Nursing – The applicant must have passed Diploma in Nursing and Mid-Wifery course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units.Advanced Specialized Training on Physiotherapy – The applicant must have passed Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) course from recognized University with completion of Internship from a recognized Institute.Applicants must visit the official website and read the detailed official notification to ascertain their eligibility.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly stipend of Rs 9,000.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.Advanced Specialized Training on Nursing - 11 September 2018, 9:30 am.Advanced Specialized Training on Physiotherapy - 12 September 2018, 9:30 am.Ispat General Hospital at New Conference Hall, Sector 19, Rourkela – 769005, Odisha