SAIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for E-3 Grade Medical Specialist; Applications Open at sail.co.in

SAIL Recruitment 2019 for Doctors| The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released online application form for recruitment of 59 doctors or medical specialist in E-3 grade in its organization. The SAIL application form 2019 are available at the steel maker giant’s official website sail.co.in for these discipline are accepted- Gynaecology & Obstetrician, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, General Medicine, Surgery, ENT, Skin & VD, Radiology, Pathology, Anaesthesia, Psychiatry, Blood Bank, Pulmonary Medicine, Biochemistry, Ophthalmology, Plastic Surgery, Microbiology.

Read eligibility norms, application form, and selection process for SAIL Recruitment 2019 here and apply at the earliest.

SAIL Doctor Recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Applicant should be an Indian national.

He/She should have completed MBBS and PG Medical course.

He/She should have three years of relevant work experience.

His/her age should not be more than 37 years.

Applicant has to also qualify the mandatory medical and fitness standards.

SAIL Doctor Recruitment 2019: Application Form

The form is available completely in online mode and can be filled till June 26. Cost of application is Rs 700/- for General/ OBC category candidates while for other it is Rs 100/. The SAIL 2019 Application Form can be filled and submitted online.

SAIL Doctor Recruitment 2019: Selection

To get selected as medical specialist in E-3 grade, applicant has appear for Interview, which carries 100 marks. To qualify the interview round SC/ST/OBC/PwD applicant has to obtain minimum of 40 % marks whereas general and EWS candidate has to secure 50%.

SAIL Doctor Recruitment 2019: Salary

The basic offered salary is 32, 900 per month, in addition to housing/travelling allowances. The per annum salary pay range is 15 lakhs. Selected applicants will be hired initially for four years and during this time period they cannot opt for transfer or relocation.