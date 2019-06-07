Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SAIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for E-3 Grade Medical Specialist; Applications Open at sail.co.in

The form is available completely in online mode and can be filled till June 26. Cost of application is Rs 700/- for General/ OBC category candidates while for other it is Rs 100/. The SAIL 2019 Application Form can be filled and submitted online.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 7, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SAIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for E-3 Grade Medical Specialist; Applications Open at sail.co.in
Image for representation.
Loading...

SAIL Recruitment 2019 for Doctors| The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released online application form for recruitment of 59 doctors or medical specialist in E-3 grade in its organization. The SAIL application form 2019 are available at the steel maker giant’s official website sail.co.in for these discipline are accepted- Gynaecology & Obstetrician, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, General Medicine, Surgery, ENT, Skin & VD, Radiology, Pathology, Anaesthesia, Psychiatry, Blood Bank, Pulmonary Medicine, Biochemistry, Ophthalmology, Plastic Surgery, Microbiology.

Read eligibility norms, application form, and selection process for SAIL Recruitment 2019 here and apply at the earliest.

SAIL Doctor Recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Applicant should be an Indian national.

He/She should have completed MBBS and PG Medical course.

He/She should have three years of relevant work experience.

His/her age should not be more than 37 years.

Applicant has to also qualify the mandatory medical and fitness standards.

SAIL Doctor Recruitment 2019: Application Form

The form is available completely in online mode and can be filled till June 26. Cost of application is Rs 700/- for General/ OBC category candidates while for other it is Rs 100/. The SAIL 2019 Application Form can be filled and submitted online.

SAIL Doctor Recruitment 2019: Selection

To get selected as medical specialist in E-3 grade, applicant has appear for Interview, which carries 100 marks. To qualify the interview round SC/ST/OBC/PwD applicant has to obtain minimum of 40 % marks whereas general and EWS candidate has to secure 50%.

SAIL Doctor Recruitment 2019: Salary

The basic offered salary is 32, 900 per month, in addition to housing/travelling allowances. The per annum salary pay range is 15 lakhs. Selected applicants will be hired initially for four years and during this time period they cannot opt for transfer or relocation.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram