SAIL Recruitment: Apply for Proficiency Trainees Posts by January 18

SAIL-IISCO Steel Plant’s Burnpur Hospital is inviting applications for a walk-in-interview for the post of Proficiency Trainee (Intern Paramedics). Interested candidates must be qualified in the field of Operation Theatre, Dresser, XRay, ECG Technician, Dialysis Technician, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician including Blood Bank Technician, Pulmonary Function Test Technician, Optometrist, Phlebotomist, Vaccinator, Dental hygienist, Dental Assistant/Dental Operating Room Assistant and Critical Care Technologist for a duration of 18 months.

Completed applications must be sent by January 18, 2021. Candidates have to apply in offline mode by downloading the application form and sending the filled form to the given address.

A total of 50 vacancies will be filled in SAIL through this recruitment process. Eligible candidates will be called for an interview at Burnpur in West Burdwan district of West Bengal. All the details in regard to the conduct of the interview will be conveyed by email or phone to the candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed Class 10, Class 12, or have a Diploma as a minimum qualification. For detailed information, they are advised to read the notification given on the SAIL website. No application fee of any kind will be charged for applying to these posts.

How To Apply:

All candidates should send the duly filled application form along with the certificate of educational qualification and if necessary, a copy of the ethnic certificate and work experience letter to the specified address by speed post.

The address is GM (Hosp. Admn & Coordn.), Burnpur Hospital, SAIL-IISCO Steel Plant, P.O.- Burnpur, PIN-713325, Dist.- Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal.

Based on the information filled in application forms, candidates will be called for interview rounds. Candidates will be informed by email or phone when, where, and when the interview will be conducted.

Pay Scale:

Shortlisted candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 8000 + applicable allowances of Rs 7,020 depending upon the actual attendance. The pay scale of the Dialysis Technician will be a consolidated stipend of Rs 17,980 + skill and knowledge enhancing allowances of Rs 7,020.