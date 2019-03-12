LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sainik School Result 2019 Released. Check for Final Merit List Here

The Merit lists for AISSEE have been released for Classes VI and IX students. The students who find their names on the merit list will have to report to the respective Sainik School for further admission related formalities.

Updated:March 12, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
Sainik School Result 2019 Released. Check for Final Merit List Here
(Image: News18.com)
Sainik Schools Entrance Exam Result 2019 | The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2019 (AISSEE) was declared by the Sainik School Kazhakootam, Ministry of Defence, on Monday (March 11). The Merit lists for AISSEE have been released for Classes VI and IX students. The students who find their names on the merit list will have to report to the respective Sainik School for further admission related formalities as per the given schedule of dates along with the documents mentioned.

Students who had appeared for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2019 are advised to visit the official website of the respective schools to check their roll number in the AISSEE Merit List 2019.

The direct links to the AISSEE Merit lists are given below:

AISSEE 2019 Merit List for Class VI

AISSEE 2019 Merit List for Class IX

How to Check Sainik Schools Entrance Exam Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Sainik School - sainikschooltvm.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, you will find the link that reads "AISSEE 2019 merit list"

Step 3. Click on the link and it will redirect you to the results page

Step 4. Now, you can see two separate links - one for Class 6 and the other for class 9

Step 5. Click on the merit list that applies to you

Step 6. The roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates will be displayed on the list.

Step7. Carefully check for your name.

The re-examination for class VI for the Sainik School Satara, Rewa and Sujanpur Tira, were held on February 24, the result has also been released. The merit list of selected students for the medical examination has been published for Sainik School Rewa and Sujanpur Tira. The shortlisted candidates must report as per the schedule to respective Sainik School for medical examination. The final list for the shortlisted candidates will be updated by April 10.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
