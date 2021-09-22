Saints, Followers from All Over Country Turn Up for Last Rites of Mahant Narendra Giri

Saints and followers of Mahant Narendra Giri are reaching Prayagraj from all over the country to participate in the final rites today. After the post-mortem, the body of Mahant Narendra Giri will be taken to Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi and then to the Sangam in a special chariot decorated with flowers.

After the Sangam Snan, the body will be brought again to the Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi. According to the last wish of the Mahant, his samadhi will be built under a lemon tree next to the samadhi of his guru Bhagwan Giri. All the preparations have been completed to give him Samadhi. A big pit has also been made, while tonnes of flowers have been procured from Kolkata, Pune and Kashi.

The General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and the patron of Juna Akhara Mahant Hari Giri will be present along with Mahants and Shri Mahants of other akharas.

Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead under suspicious circumstances at around 5:30 pm on Monday. He was found hanging in his room. A suicide note has also been recovered, in which his former disciple Swami Anand Giri, chief priest of Bade Hanuman Mandir Adya Prasad Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari have been held responsible for the step.

Anand Giri was arrested by the UP Police from Haridwar, while Aadya Prasad Tiwari was arrested from Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi. Police will present both the accused in court today. DIG Sarvshreshta Tripathi has said that at present only two accused have been arrested and both will be presented in the court today. The third accused Sandeep Tiwari has not been arrested yet.

As per information, in the suicide note of Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has written that he took the step of suicide because his disciple Swami Anand Giri was blackmailing him by morphing the picture with a girl.

The Mahant has written in the suicide note, “I have lived my whole life with respect. If this photo comes out then I will not be able to live with respect in society. Better to die than that.”

“Today I got distracted due to Anand Giri. Information was received from Haridwar that Anand is going to make the photo viral by doing the wrong thing by adding my photo with a girl through the computer. He is going to defame me. I thought that once I have become infamous, then how will I explain. If I get maligned, then the dignity of the post I am in will be lost. It’s better to die than that. The truth will come out after I die.”

Mahant Narendra Giri has written in the suicide note that he was planning to die by suicide on September 13 itself but somehow could not gather the courage to do it. “Today, when information was received from Haridwar that Anand is going to make the photo viral in a day or two, then it is better to die than being infamous. Anand Giri, priest Aadya Prasad Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari are responsible for my suicide. I request to the police officers and administrative officers that legal action should be taken with these three so that my soul can rest in peace,” wrote the Mahant.

Mahant Narendra Giri has also made his disciple Balvir Giri his successor in his suicide note saying, “Dear Balveer Giri, try to manage the work of the Math temple, the way I used to do.”

He also wrote about taking care of some of his disciples. He has requested Mahant Hari Govind Puri to make Mahant Balveer Giri, the Mahant of Madhi. For Mahant Ravindra Puri, he wrote that he has always supported him and should maintain the dignity of the monastery even after his death.

