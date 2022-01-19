Sairat Fame Rinku Rajguru Wishes 'World's Best Parents' on Their Wedding Anniversary

Sairat fame Rinku Rajguru, who is very active on social media, recently shared on Instagram stories a picture of her parents and wished them on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. Wishing her parents, Rinku expressed her love for them by calling them the world’s best parents. The actor’s parents have played a big role in her career.

Rinku, whose real name is Prerana Mahadev Rajguru, was born in Akluj town of Maharashtra. She made her debut with the hit film Sairat, which was a hit, making her an instant star. The movie was appreciated not just in the state but across the country. The film was remade in Bollywood and titled Dhadhak. Rinku has done some good work after this film as well.

She has managed to make a good name for herself in the industry at a young age. Currently, the actor is paying a lot of attention to her fitness. She has transformed herself well in a short period. The actor posts her workout pictures as well.

Rinku also shares some behind the scenes (BTS) videos from her film sets. Rinku’s well-wishers are always excited to see her on-screen.

On the work front, Rinku is busy with some interesting projects and they will be releasing in 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.