Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Sajibu Cheiraoba: PM Modi Greets Worshippers Amid Lockdown Today

Traditional dishes are served to the local deities at the entrance gates of the houses. After feasting, believers climb nearby hilltops in order to offer prayers.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 25, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sajibu Cheiraoba: PM Modi Greets Worshippers Amid Lockdown Today
Image for representation.(Reuters)

Sajibu Cheiraoba, which is the lunar new year festival of those following Sanamahism religion is being celebrated on March 25 this year. The occasion, which is majorly celebrated by those belonging to Manipur, is the first day of the month Sajibu which falls in March or April.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greeting for the festival through the microblogging site Twitter. He also prayed for the good health of the people.

“Sajibu Cheiraoba greetings to my sisters and brothers of Manipur. May everyone be blessed with peace and prosperity. Special prayers for the good health of the people,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

To celebrate the festival people organise a joint family feast. Traditional dishes are served to the local deities at the entrance gates of the houses. After feasting, believers climb nearby hilltops in order to offer prayers. It is believed that this will elevate them to greater heights in life. Later, in the evening local group folk dance namely Thabal Chongba is organised as a mark of celebration.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu too has extended wishes for the festival. In a tweet, he said, “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘#Ugadi, #GudiPadava, #ChaitraSukladi, #Sajibu Cheiraoba, #Navreh and Cheti Chand.”

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram