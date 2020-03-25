Sajibu Cheiraoba: PM Modi Greets Worshippers Amid Lockdown Today
Image for representation.(Reuters)
Sajibu Cheiraoba, which is the lunar new year festival of those following Sanamahism religion is being celebrated on March 25 this year. The occasion, which is majorly celebrated by those belonging to Manipur, is the first day of the month Sajibu which falls in March or April.
On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greeting for the festival through the microblogging site Twitter. He also prayed for the good health of the people.
“Sajibu Cheiraoba greetings to my sisters and brothers of Manipur. May everyone be blessed with peace and prosperity. Special prayers for the good health of the people,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi.
Sajibu Cheiraoba greetings to my sisters and brothers of Manipur. May everyone be blessed with peace and prosperity. Special prayers for the good health of the people.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020
To celebrate the festival people organise a joint family feast. Traditional dishes are served to the local deities at the entrance gates of the houses. After feasting, believers climb nearby hilltops in order to offer prayers. It is believed that this will elevate them to greater heights in life. Later, in the evening local group folk dance namely Thabal Chongba is organised as a mark of celebration.
I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘#Ugadi, #GudiPadava, #ChaitraSukladi, #Sajibu Cheiraoba, #Navreh and Cheti Chand’. pic.twitter.com/Ulybd9ysA9— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 25, 2020
Meanwhile, the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu too has extended wishes for the festival. In a tweet, he said, “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘#Ugadi, #GudiPadava, #ChaitraSukladi, #Sajibu Cheiraoba, #Navreh and Cheti Chand.”
