Sakat Chauth 2020: Date, Time, Significance of the Festival Observed for Lord Ganesha

Sakat Chauth this year is being observed on Monday, January 13. On this auspicious day devotees wake up early and observe a day-long fast for Lord Ganesha. The main puja for Sankashti commences towards the evening after sighting the Moon.

January 13, 2020
Sakat Chauth 2020: Date, Time, Significance of the Festival Observed for Lord Ganesha
Sakat Chauth this year is being observed on Monday. Observed on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi or the fourth day of Krishna Paksha of the month of Magh, Sakat Chauth is mostly observed in the northern states of India and is dedicated to Goddess Sakat. On Sakat Chauth, women observe a fast for the long and healthy lives of their children.

According to Drik Panchang, on Sakat Chauth Lord Ganesh is worshipped for happiness and prosperity as well. The other names of Sakat Chauth are Sankat Chauth, Til-Kuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi, and Maghi Chauth.

The day is also observed as Sankashti Chaturthi. The day is called Sankatahara Chaturthi in southern states of the country and is celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesha. Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in Maharashtra.

On Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees wake up early and worship Lord Ganesha. They observe a day-long fast for Lord Ganesha. People, who are unable to keep day-long fast, observe a partial fast. Those who observe fast only eat fruits, vegetable and roots of plants. People on

this day include peanuts, potatoes, sabudana khichadi or porridge in their diet.

The main puja for Sankashti commences towards the evening after sighting the Moon.

According to belief, devotees offer fresh flowers and Durva grass to the idol of Lord Ganesha and light a lamp, incense sticks. They then recite the ritualistic and Vedic mantras and some even read the Vrat Katha.

People break their fast after seeing the Moon and worshipping Lord Ganesha. The time for moonrise on the auspicious day this year is 9:05 pm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
