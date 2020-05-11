INDIA

Saket Court Employee Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The rate of growth of Coronavirus cases in India has been linear. (Photo: Reuters)

A Saket district court employee has tested positive for coronavirus infection, District Judge Neena Bansal Krishna said on Sunday.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 7:40 AM IST
A Saket district court employee has tested positive for coronavirus infection, District Judge Neena Bansal Krishna said on Sunday.

According to a circular issued by the district judge, the wife of a junior judicial assistant of the court informed telephonically that her husband was found infected with coronavirus on Saturday evening.

The court staff had last visited the office on May 4 due to some official work and come in contact with a court's stenographer, the circular said.

Therefore the stenographer has been asked to remain in self-quarantine for 14 days from May 4 to May 17 and take necessary precautions, it said.

"In view of the above, it is directed that in-charge, Care Taking Branch, Saket Courts, will take immediate steps as per norms provided by the Government of India, with the help of concerned authorities and staff members," the circular said.

"It is for the information of all concerned to ensure that necessary action and precautions are taken," said the circular.

