'Sakinaka Rape Accused Tried Contacting Victim for 25 Days, Attacked Her for Ignoring Promise': Chargesheet

The Sakinaka rape and murder accused was upset with the victim for not “fulfilling a promise” and attacked her out of anger with a rod-like weapon, the 346-page chargesheet in the case that was filed after 18 days reads.

The chargesheet includes the statements of the watchman who called the PCR van, people who saw the accused and the victim together and doctors.

The 34-year-old woman was raped and brutally assaulted on her private parts with a rod in a stationary vehicle at the Sakinaka area on September 10 by a 45-year-old man. She died during treatment at civic-run Rajawadi Hospital the next day of the incident due to heavy blood loss. The accused was arrested. The incident, which brought back the memories of the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder, caused a huge outrage.

ALSO READ | Sakinaka Rape-Murder Case: Mumbai CP Says Accused Has Confessed to Crime, Weapon Recovered

According to the chargesheet, the accused knew the victim and they were close to each other. “The victim did not fulfil a promise she made to the accused, which made him angry. He then tried contacting her for 25 days, prior to the crime, but failed to.”

The chargesheet states that when the accused saw her after 25 days, he attacked her out of anger, with a rod-like weapon. “He then inserted the rod in her private parts with such force that her intestines were pulled out,” states the chargesheet.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Rape Case: Woman Assaulted With Iron Rod Dies; Police Chief Says ‘Cops Can’t Be Everywhere’

The Opposition had accused the Shiv Sena-led MVA government of failing to protect women in Maharashtra which triggered a letter war between state governor B S Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In the wake of the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to complete the probe in one month. An FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the arrested man.

The SIT led by ACP Jyotsna Rasam investigated the case in 18 days and collected the evidence against the accused which includes medical reports, chemical analysis, forensic findings etc., the official said. Police recorded statements of 77 witnesses in the case, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here