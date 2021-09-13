Sakinaka Rape-Murder Case: Mumbai CP Says Accused Has Confessed to Crime, Weapon Recovered

The accused has “confessed to his crime" and the weapon in the brutal rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Sakinaka has been recovered, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said on Monday.

According to Nagrale, the accused in his confession alleged that he knew the victim, and that she had “demanded" a few things from him. While discussing the matter, the woman and him broke into an argument and he committed the horrific crime.

Addressing a press conference, Nagrale said a special counsel has been nominated for the “sensitive" case. “We have collected strong evidence, including digital files, such as CCTV footage. Advocate Raja Thackeray, a well-known criminal lawyer has been appointed for the case," said Nagrale. The Police Commissioner added that the accused had no criminal record in Maharashtra, but that police would acquire more details from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh; the village he hails from.

The Mumbai CP said the charge sheet in the case would be filed before 30 days, and the investigation would be completed within 15 days. Nagrale said the police had also spoken to the National Commission for Women members who had visited the crime site.

Nagrale informed that a meeting of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, and Additional Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, with other seniors, had taken place at 1:30 PM on Monday.

Nagrale said the CM has announced Rs 20 lakh aid to the family members of the victim, as well.

A team NCW had on Sunday met the family members of the victim woman, who died after being brutally raped in Mumbai, and also visited the crime spot as well as the hospital where she was treated, a police official said.

The 34-year-old woman was raped and brutalised with a rod by a man inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka in the wee hours of Friday. She died at a hospital during treatment in the early hours of Saturday, police earlier said. The crime bore similarity to the 2012 `Nirbhaya’ gang-rape case of Delhi.

The 45-year-old suspect, arrested within a few hours of the incident, was later charged with murder.

