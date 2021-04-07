'Salaried Professionals Dying in Line of Duty': Assam Writer Arrested for FB Post on Chhattisgarh Martyrs

A Guwahati-based writer was put behind bars on Tuesday over a Facebook post on the security forces after 22 personnel were killed in a deadly Maoist attack in Chattisgarh.

48-year old old Assamese writer Sikha Sarma received a lot of backlash after her post on Facebook questioning the terminology ‘martyr’ used with regards to the slain soldiers set the social media abuzz.

In her post, the writer was found asking the media to stop making people sentiment by the usage of the word martyrs for ‘salaried professionals who die in the line of duty.

“Salaried professionals who die in the line of duty cannot be termed, martyrs. Going by that logic, electricity department workers who die of electrocution should also be labeled martyrs. Do not make people sentiment, media.” read the writer’s Facebook post as quoted by The Indian Express.

The incident however was brought to the fore on Monday after two advocates of Gauhati High Court, Umi Deka Baruah and Kangkana Goswami, filed an FIR at Dispur police station appealing the court to take strict action against the writer who by virtue of her remarks had launched a verbal assault on the spirit and sanctity of service of the nation, disreputed the soldiers and reduced the sacrifices of the jawans to a mere’ money-making discourse’.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told The Indian Express that Sarma has been arrested on charges of sedition and will be produced in court on April 8.

Sikha Sarma, supposedly an artist for All India Radio in Dibrugarh had last year received rape threats for an anti-government post she had put up on social media.