Salaries of Maharashtra MLAs, MLCs to be Cut by 30% For One Year Due to Coronavirus Crisis

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also decided to set up two committees to recommend steps for the economic revival of the state.

PTI

Updated:April 9, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray
File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided to cut salaries of MLAs and MLCs by 30 per cent from this month till March next year in view of the state's economy bearing the brunt of the coronavirus crisis.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also decided to set up two committees to recommend steps for the economic revival of the state.

"A decision has been taken to deduct salaries of MLAs and MLCs by 30 per cent from April 2020 to March 2021," Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, said after the meeting.

He said the Cabinet also decided to set up to committees which will recommend how to revive the economy. One of the committee swill comprise economists, industrialists, retired bureaucrats and senior officials of the finance department, Pawar said.

The second panel will include Ajit Pawar and senior ministers Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Chhagan Bhujbal, Parab, Eknath Shinde and Ashok Chavan.

It was also decided to celebrate the foundation day of Maharashtra on May 1 by only hoisting the national flag, he said, adding that no function or parade will be organised.

Only guardian ministers of various districts, collectors and select prominent persons will attend the flag hoisting ceremonies across the state.

During the Cabinet meeting, the ministers discussed strict implementation of the lockdown in view of the growing number of coronavirus cases, and increasing the capacity of provisionof food in shelter camps for migrant workers as well as the Shiv Bhojan canteens.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

