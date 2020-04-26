Take the pledge to vote

Salary Cut for Andhra Pradesh Government Staff for Second Month, Pensioners Spared

Police, medical and sanitation staff, however, will be paid their full salaries, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2020, 8:21 PM IST
Salary Cut for Andhra Pradesh Government Staff for Second Month, Pensioners Spared
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Pensioners in Andhra Pradesh will be paid their April month's pension in full but the government officers and staff in various ranks will see a cut in their salaries for the second month in a row in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police, medical and sanitation staff, however, will be paid their full salaries, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Sunday.

Under the "deferred payment", all India services officers will get only 60 per cent of their salaries while others will see a cut ranging up to 50 per cent, like in March.

Cabinet ministers and those holding Cabinet rank posts will see a 75 per cent slash in their pay, which the government promised to adjust at a subsequent date.

Sources said the government decided to pay full pension to the retired employees and their families as a public interest litigation on the matter is currently pending in the High Court.

"The ongoing lockdown has left the state coffers completely dry, with the income in the first month of the current fiscal just about crossing Rs 100 crore. The Central grants and loans are being used for other schemes, hence the deferred salary payment," the sources

added.

