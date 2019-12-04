Take the pledge to vote

Sale of MK-45 Guns Will Improve India's Capability to Meet Threats, Says Pentagon

The Department of Defense said the US has agreed to the Indian request to buy up to 13 MK-45 5 inch/62 caliber (MOD 4) naval guns and 3,500 D349 Projectile, 5"/54 MK 92 MOD 1 Ammunition.

PTI

December 4, 2019
Sale of MK-45 Guns Will Improve India's Capability to Meet Threats, Says Pentagon
File photo of the Pentagon, Arlington County, Virginia, US. (Image:Reuters)

Washington: The Pentagon said on Wednesday that the proposed sale of MK-45 naval guns to India will improve the country's capability to meet current and future threats.

The Trump Administration last month notified to the US Congress its determination to sell up to 13 MK-45 5inch/62 caliber (MOD 4) naval guns and related equipment to India at an estimated cost of USD 1.0210 billion.

In a federal notification, the Department of Defense said the US has agreed to the Indian request to buy up to 13 MK-45 5 inch/62 caliber (MOD 4) naval guns and 3,500 D349 Projectile, 5"/54 MK 92 MOD 1 Ammunition.

The principal contractor for this is BAE Systems Land and Armaments, Minneapolis, with gun manufacturing in Louisville, Kentucky.

"The proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems," the notification said.

The MK-45 Gun System will provide the capability to conduct anti-surface warfare and anti-air defense missions while enhancing interoperability with US and other allied forces, the notification said.

India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense, it said.

According to the notification, a determination has been made that India can provide substantially the same degree of protection for the sensitive technology being released as the US Government.

The other countries to have been sold with MOD 4 naval guns so far are Australia, Japan and South Korea. The one given to Thailand is an upgraded MOD 4 version. The US has also determined to sell these to a few other allies and friends including Britain and Canada.

