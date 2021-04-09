india

Sale of Platform Tickets Stopped at 6 Mumbai Stations: CR

Central Railway chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said besides Mumbai CSMT, they have stopped issuing platform tickets at LTT, Kalyan etc

The Central Railway has stopped the sale of platform tickets at its six long-distance train stations, including Mumbai CSMT, from immediate effect to avoid the unnecessary rush in view of COVID-19, an official said on Friday. Central Railway chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said besides Mumbai CSMT, they have stopped issuing platform tickets at LTT, Kalyan, Thane, Dadar, and Panvel stations from where long-distance trains operate.

He said the decision has been taken to avoid the unnecessary rush at these stations. “The decision has been taken to avoid unnecessary crowding and ensuring social distancing at stations during the current summer rush,” Sutar said.

Earlier last month, the Central Railway had increased the price of platform tickets to Rs 50 from 10 at some key stations in Maharashtra to avoid crowding in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 09, 2021