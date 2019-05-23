Salempur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Ravinder BJP Ravinder LEADING

Salempur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 79457 51.59% Ravinder Leading BSP 58224 37.81% R. S. Kushwaha SBSP 6116 3.97% Rajaram INC 4217 2.74% Rajesh Kumar Mishra NOTA 1219 0.79% Nota IND 965 0.63% Sunil Kumar Pandey IND 841 0.55% Vishram RVLP 672 0.44% Sumeshwar Nath Tiwari IND 374 0.24% Vidya Shanker Pandey IND 359 0.23% Chhotelal PCP 306 0.20% Ajimullah PSP(L) 301 0.20% Puja Pandey HND 271 0.18% Ramji Pratap Jigyasu JTPR(R) 240 0.16% Kailash Chauhan JNC 239 0.16% Mohd Saroor Ali BSSP 208 0.14% Kripa Shankar Prasad

71. Salempur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.84%. The estimated literacy level of Salempur is 70.6%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1634333 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ravindra Kushawaha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 2,32,342 votes which was 27.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.89% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ramashankar Rajbhar of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 18,305 votes which was 2.87% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 27.50% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 25 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 51.50% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.28% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Salempur was: Ravindra Kushawaha (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,04,632 men, 7,56,980 women and 125 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Salempur is: 26.2967 83.9213Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सलेमपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); সালিমপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); सलेमपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); સાલેમપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); சேலம்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); సేలంపూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಸಲೆಂಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); സലീംപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).