Salempur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Salempur (सलेमपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
71. Salempur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.84%. The estimated literacy level of Salempur is 70.6%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1634333 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Salempur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
79457
51.59%
Ravinder
BSP
58224
37.81%
R. S. Kushwaha
SBSP
6116
3.97%
Rajaram
INC
4217
2.74%
Rajesh Kumar Mishra
NOTA
1219
0.79%
Nota
IND
965
0.63%
Sunil Kumar Pandey
IND
841
0.55%
Vishram
RVLP
672
0.44%
Sumeshwar Nath Tiwari
IND
374
0.24%
Vidya Shanker Pandey
IND
359
0.23%
Chhotelal
PCP
306
0.20%
Ajimullah
PSP(L)
301
0.20%
Puja Pandey
HND
271
0.18%
Ramji Pratap Jigyasu
JTPR(R)
240
0.16%
Kailash Chauhan
JNC
239
0.16%
Mohd Saroor Ali
BSSP
208
0.14%
Kripa Shankar Prasad
In 2009, Ramashankar Rajbhar of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 18,305 votes which was 2.87% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 27.50% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 25 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 51.50% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.28% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Salempur was: Ravindra Kushawaha (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,04,632 men, 7,56,980 women and 125 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Salempur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Salempur is: 26.2967 83.9213
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सलेमपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); সালিমপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); सलेमपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); સાલેમપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); சேலம்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); సేలంపూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಸಲೆಂಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); സലീംപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
