Salesforce to Send Boeing 787 Plane Loaded With Medical Supplies to India by Next Week

Salesforce founder Marc Benioff on Thursday said that the cloud software company is sending a Boeing 787 plane with medical supplies to India by next week.

“Salesforce is loading a 787 with medical supplies and will land it in India next week. All of our hearts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in India. May they all be protected, healed, & blessed," said Benioff on Twitter on Thursday.

The company has already announced that it would be donating USD 1 million towards local partners focused on medical equipment sourcing, community isolation centres and creating vaccine awareness in India.

Salesforce has over 4,000 employees in India. There is heightened demand for plasma donations throughout India, so we have built a process in Quip and using other technology tools to connect our employees — who may be donors or donees – to facilitate these conversations safely and securely, it said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted four empty oxygen tankers from Bangkok in Thailand to Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Also, two C-130 aircraft of the Singapore Air Force brought a total of 256 oxygen cylinders to the Panagarh airbase in West Bengal.

India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infections as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. On Tuesday, the IAF airlifted nine cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai and Singapore and brought them to Panagarh.

The IAF conducted various domestic flights on Wednesday to transport oxygen tankers from one place to another. It used its C-17 aircraft to take eight oxygen tankers — two each from Agra, Hindon, Gwalior and Chandigarh — to Ranchi. Another C-17 aircraft was used to ferry two oxygen tankers from Indore to Raipur and one oxygen tanker from Bhopal to Surat.

