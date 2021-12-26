Salman is Completely Fine, Doctor Has Prescribed Few Meds: Salim Khan on Snake Bite Incident | Exclusive

In a scare on the eve of his birthday (on December 27), Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. Post this incident, he was admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai and later discharged. The snake was reported to be non-poisonous. The incident happened early on Sunday (December 26) at his sprawling farmhouse in Panvel, which is close to Navi Mumbai in the Raigad district. The farmhouse is located in a green, thickly forested area.

The snake bite caused panic in Salman’s security detail and family. In an exclusive interaction with News18, Salman’s father, writer Salim Khan, confirmed that his son is doing fine after being bitten by the snake. He told us, “Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine."

Sources close to the family said that the star’s Panvel getaway home, where the Salman clan spends quality time, especially during long weekends or in the festive season, is said to be populated with snakes. A couple of years ago, a cobra was seen slithering around, but there have been no untoward incident.

Meanwhile, Salman will be celebrating his 56th birthday on December 27. However the celebrations might not go forward as planned earlier considering the mishap. The Radhe actor celebrated his birthday in advance on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 with the team of RRR including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and director SS Rajamouli. The Weekend ka Vaar episode started with Alia singing for Salman. She was later joined by the rest of her film’s team.

