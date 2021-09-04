Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Meet Turkish Minister, Clicked at Lunch After Tiger 3 Shoot; See Pics

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif have met Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. It was a lunch meeting that took place on Friday after the actors finished shooting day for the day for their upcoming spy thriller film ‘Tiger 3’.

Nuri Ersoy shared a series of pictures featuring him alongside the Bollywood stars. Ersoy wrote in Turkish: “We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects."

Yeni projeleri için ülkemizde bulunan Bollywood'un ünlü oyuncuları Salman Khan ve Katrina Kaif ile bir araya geldik.Türkiye çok sayıda uluslararası sinema projesine ev sahipliği yapmaya devam edecek. pic.twitter.com/5khIHGt3gY — Mehmet Nuri Ersoy (@MehmetNuriErsoy) September 3, 2021

★ Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mr Mehmet Nuri Ersoy Hosted #SalmanKhan and katrina at Cıragan Palace in Istanbul!#Tiger3-September 2,2021 Full Vid: https://t.co/uDrGX5iC1I pic.twitter.com/56fLqn5MyJ— SalmanKhanHolics.com (@SalmanKhanHolic) September 3, 2021

The third installment, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Katrina Kaif. ‘Tiger 3’ was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19. The first installment ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ directed by Kabir Khan, was released in 2012. The second film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Katrina and Salman will be joined by Emraan Hashmi who is reportedly playing the main antagonist in the film. While Emraan hasn’t confirmed being a part of the film, he on Thursday shared a selfie on social media as he jetted off to Turkey.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here