English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan Back in Jodhpur Court in Blackbuck Poaching Case
A Jodhpur court will hear Bollywood star Salman Khan’s application challenging the trial court order that sentenced him to a five-year jail term in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
Actor Salman Khan arrives at Jodhpur airport on Sunday. (PTI)
Jodhpur: Bollywood star Salman Khan is in the Rajasthani city for the hearing of his application before a sessions judge challenging the trial court order that sentenced him to a five-year jail term in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
The application is listed for hearing on Monday before Jodhpur District and Sessions Judge Chandra Kumar Songara, the actor's counsel Nishant Bora said.
Fifty-two-year-old Khan reached Jodhpur on Sunday afternoon from Mumbai by a regular flight, a police official said. He is accompanied by his sister Alvira, bodyguard Shera and some others, he said. Khan was driven from driven straight from the airport to a five-star hotel.
The actor will be present in the court during the hearing of his appeal, his counsel said.
Khan was released from the Jodhpur jail, where he spent two nights, on April 7 after then District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi granted him bail in the case.
In a late evening order on April 6, Joshi was transferred to Sirohi as part of a reshuffle carried out by the Rajasthan High Court. He was replaced by Songara.
In his order granting bail, Joshi had allowed Khan's application for suspension of sentence for a month against his conviction.
The judge had asked the actor to appear before the court after a month on May 7 when it would hear his plea for suspension of sentence. He also directed Khan not to leave the country without the court's permission.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had on April 5 sentenced Khan to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998.
The trial court had acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the "benefit of doubt" for the incident.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
The application is listed for hearing on Monday before Jodhpur District and Sessions Judge Chandra Kumar Songara, the actor's counsel Nishant Bora said.
Fifty-two-year-old Khan reached Jodhpur on Sunday afternoon from Mumbai by a regular flight, a police official said. He is accompanied by his sister Alvira, bodyguard Shera and some others, he said. Khan was driven from driven straight from the airport to a five-star hotel.
The actor will be present in the court during the hearing of his appeal, his counsel said.
Khan was released from the Jodhpur jail, where he spent two nights, on April 7 after then District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi granted him bail in the case.
In a late evening order on April 6, Joshi was transferred to Sirohi as part of a reshuffle carried out by the Rajasthan High Court. He was replaced by Songara.
In his order granting bail, Joshi had allowed Khan's application for suspension of sentence for a month against his conviction.
The judge had asked the actor to appear before the court after a month on May 7 when it would hear his plea for suspension of sentence. He also directed Khan not to leave the country without the court's permission.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had on April 5 sentenced Khan to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998.
The trial court had acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the "benefit of doubt" for the incident.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Russian President Vladimir Putin Rides-in New Kortezh State Car at Inauguration Ceremony in Kremlin [Video]
- Now Book Tatkal Tickets With New E-Wallet Service on The IRCTC Rail Connect App
- Shamshera First Look: Ranbir's Transformation into a Dacoit is Remarkable in YRF's Next
- IPL 2018: Evin Lewis — The True Successor to Chris Gayle's Legacy
- Rabindranath Tagore: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Nobel Laureate's Birth Anniversary In Emotional Post