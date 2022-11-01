Salman Khan Gets Y+ Security After Bishnoi Gang Threat; How Does Govt Decide this & Who Pays? Explained

Actor Salman Khan’s security has been upgraded to Y+ from the existing X category in the view of reported threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Actors Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher will get the X category security.

Salman now receives regular protection from the Mumbai police. The cops have also shared reports in this regard with the state home department. Salman was recently granted a weapon license. According to sources, the police from Punjab, Delhi, and Maharashtra have discovered that gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar had planned fatal attacks on Salman Khan in Mumbai. They reportedly made two attempts – one outside his Bandra home during his birthday celebration in 2017 and another at his Panvel farmhouse in 2018.

Who Decides the Level of Security?

State government decides the level of security in the cases of states like Maharashtra with regard to these three actors who lives in Mumbai. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) takes the decision in the case of the Centre.

States or the MHA make the assessment on the basis of inputs received from intelligence agencies which include the Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) at the level of the Centre, and the state intelligence department at the level of the state, according to Indian Express.

Who Gets Security from a State or Centre?

The state or the Centre provide security to a person who holds a position of consequence either in the government or in civil society — hence the informal description “VIP security”. Top government officials gets security cover depending on the positions they hold.

The Centre is not usually keen to provide protection to individuals so states give security to a large number of “important” people whose lives are deemed to be in danger.

Various Security Covers

X, Y, Y+, Z, Z+, and SPG (Special Protection Group) are mainly six categories of security cover. SPG has the responsibility to secure the Prime Minister and his immediate family. The government can provide other protection categories to anyone about whom the government has inputs about a threat.

One gunman protecting the individual under X category security while Y has one gunman for mobile security and one (plus four on rotation) for static security.

Under Y+ category, two policemen (plus four on rotation) are for mobile security, and one (plus four on rotation) for residence security, on the other hand, Z has six gunmen for mobile security, and two (plus eight) for residence security. Z+ has 10 security personnel for mobile security and two (plus eight) for residence security. There are different levels of cover within the above-mentioned categories which include security of residence, mobile security, office security, and inter-state security, Indian Express reported.

Forces Engaged in VIP Security

The National Security Guard (NSG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) provide security cover to VIPs other than the PM. In case of a state, the state police give protection.

Who Pays for Security of Private Individuals?

The state government bears the cost of providing security to anyone after assessment by intelligence agencies. Sometimes, individuals who get Z and Z+ security cover with many personnel at their residence and as part of their mobile security are required to factor in accommodation for this personnel. The government can also ask a private individual to pay for security even after making a threat assessment.

