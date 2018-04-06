GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Salman Khan Jailed as He's a Muslim, Says Pakistan Foreign Minister

Other than the jail sentence, Salman was also fined Rs 10,000 while his co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari were acquitted.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2018, 11:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Jailed as He's a Muslim, Says Pakistan Foreign Minister
Salman Khan will be in the same jail as Asaram Bapu, the spiritual leader accused of raping a schoolgirl.
New Delhi: Pakistan Foreign Minister Kwaja Asif Abbas on Thursday alleged that if Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was convicted for five years for killing two blackbucks, had belonged to the religion of the ruling party in India, the court would have taken a “lenient” view of him.

Terming Salman’s sentencing as discriminatory, the Pakistan minister invoked Salman’s minority status.

"Salman Khan has been sentenced because he's a minority," the foreign minister said while speaking to Hamid Mir, anchor of Geo News programme Capital Talk.

To sentence him in a case that is twenty years old goes on to show that lives of those who are Muslims, untouchables or Christians are not valued in India, he added.

Asif added, "May be if he belonged to the religion of the ruling party of India he would not have been given such a harsh sentence and the court might have been lenient with him."

Other than the jail sentence, Salman was also fined Rs 10,000 while his co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari were acquitted.

The arguments regarding actor’s bail plea will continue on Saturday, which means the actor will have to spend another night in the Jodhpur central prison.

The Supreme Court though has maintained that bail not jail is the norm.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You