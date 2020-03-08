Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salute All Women for Shaping Society, Building our Nation: Delhi CM Kejriwal

The chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

PTI

Updated:March 8, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
Salute All Women for Shaping Society, Building our Nation: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday saluted all women for shaping society and building the nation. The chief minister greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"Wish all my sisters, mothers and daughters a happy #WomensDay. It is very heartening to see the growing access to opportunities for women.

"Only when women and men become truly equal partners can we progress. My salute to all women for shaping our society and building our nation," he tweeted.

