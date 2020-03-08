Salute All Women for Shaping Society, Building our Nation: Delhi CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday saluted all women for shaping society and building the nation. The chief minister greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"Wish all my sisters, mothers and daughters a happy #WomensDay. It is very heartening to see the growing access to opportunities for women.

"Only when women and men become truly equal partners can we progress. My salute to all women for shaping our society and building our nation," he tweeted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.