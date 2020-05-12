INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Salute Nurses Who are Selflessly Attending Patients Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Mamata Banerjee

Image for representative purposes. (PTI)

Image for representative purposes. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lauded the contribution of the nurses who are putting themselves and their families at risk while leading the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 2:05 PM IST
Share this:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lauded the contribution of the nurses who are putting themselves and their families at risk while leading the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

She said the nurses are selflessly attending to the patients in this time of crisis. "Today is #InternationalNursesDay. Nurses are playing an important role in our fight against the coronavirus. We salute all those nurses who are selflessly attending to the patients in this time of crisis, putting themselves and their own families at risk," Banerjee tweeted.

International Nurses Day is celebrated around the globe on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading