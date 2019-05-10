Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sam Pitroda Apologises for Remark on 1984 Riots, Blames His 'Poor Hindi'

Pitroda, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and Overseas Congress' head, had on Thursday reportedly said 'hua to hua' about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, leading to protests by various outfits.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
Sam Pitroda Apologises for Remark on 1984 Riots, Blames His 'Poor Hindi'
Congress leader Sam Pitroda (Image : PTI).
New Delhi: Congress leader Sam Pitroda on Friday apologised for his "hua to hua" (so what, it happened) remark, reportedly made about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The Indian Overseas Congress chief said that his statement was "misrepresented and blown out of proportion".

"What I meant was move on. We have other issues to discuss as to what the BJP government did and what it delivered. I feel sorry that my remark was misrepresented, I apologise. This has been blown out of proportion," Sam Pitroda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added that what he meant was "jo hua woh bura hua" (what happened was bad). "My remark was taken out of context because my Hindi isn't good. I couldn't translate 'bura' (bad) in my mind," Pitroda said.

The Congress leader's explanation came shortly after his party distanced itself from his comments and warned all its leaders to be careful.

Pitroda, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and Overseas Congress' head, had on Thursday reportedly said "hua to hua" (so what, it happened) about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, leading to protests by various outfits.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga had filed a complaint against the Congress leaders with National Commission for Minorities seeking action for his comment.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
