Samajwadi Party Has a Problem With Yogi Eating Victory Laddoo During Navratri

A day after the BJP swept the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party accused Yogi Adityanath of indulging in communal politics and mocked the CM for eating laddoos during Navratri.Taking to Twitter, Samajwadi Party spokesperson and MLC Sunil Singh Sajan shared a photo of state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey exchanging sweets with the Chief Minister. He went on to accuse Yogi of using religion as per his “convenience”.The caption with the photo shared by Yadav says it was clicked in the Assembly’s Central Hall after the BJP’s victory. Similar photos were also tweeted by Pandey.The BJP made a significant gain of 11 additional seats, while the Congress made an overall loss of four in the biennial elections to 58 Rajya Sabha seats on Friday. Its 28 candidates emerged victorious in the polls against 17 retiring members, while the Congress won only 10 seats while 14 of its members will retire next week.A calculation of tallies show that the BJP's strength in the 245-member Upper House of Parliament will go from the existing 58 to 69. However, a majority in the Council of States will continue to elude the BJP-led NDA.In a photo-finish in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP took sweet revenge on the opposition by ensuring victory of all its nine candidates, days after it lost two crucial seats in the Lok Sabha bypolls in the state.The remaining seat went to the Samajwadi Party in the polls marred by cross-voting from both the sides, which led to the defeat of the BSP candidate in the prestigious battle of ballots, touted as a test for the new-found bonhomie between the parties headed by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.