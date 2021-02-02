Samajwadi Party Leader Bala Yadav Shot Dead at Railway Station in UP’s Jaunpur

Lucknow: A Samajwadi Party leader and corporator was shot dead by unidentified assailants at platform number one of City Station in Jaunpur late on Monday night.

The police said that almost half a dozen shooters riddled SP leader Bala Yadav with bullets and fled the scene. The railway police reached the spot and started investigation. Several shells of bullets were recovered from the spot.

Sources told News18 that Lakhander Yadav alias Bala Yadav, 50, was a history-sheeter and a resident of Saidanpur village in the city. He was also involved in the plotting of land in many localities in the district. He was a corporator in the municipality of Jaunpur. The reason behind his murder is not yet ascertained. Meanwhile, the local Samajwadi Party leaders blamed laxity of the administration for the crime.

“People rushed to the spot after hearing the gunfire sounds. Bala Yadav was found riddled with bullets but he was still breathing. He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained,” said Akhilesh Rai, Circle Officer, GRP Varanasi Zone.