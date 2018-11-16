English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samajwadi Party Leader Shoots Self After Argument With Wife in Uttar Pradesh
Sanjay alias Sheebu (32), a district panchayat member, shot himself with his licensed pistol at his residence in Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh.
Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A Samajwadi Party leader allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself after an altercation with wife, police said Friday.
Sheebu is the son of former MLA Shabbir Ahmad.
The body has been sent for postmortem, they said.
