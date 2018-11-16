GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Samajwadi Party Leader Shoots Self After Argument With Wife in Uttar Pradesh

Sanjay alias Sheebu (32), a district panchayat member, shot himself with his licensed pistol at his residence in Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2018, 6:53 PM IST
Representative image.
Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A Samajwadi Party leader allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself after an altercation with wife, police said Friday.

Sheebu is the son of former MLA Shabbir Ahmad.

The body has been sent for postmortem, they said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
