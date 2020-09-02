Samajwadi Party Lucknow Office Sealed After Some People Test Positive for Covid-19

The Samajwadi Party Wednesday said it has shut its state unit office here for six days after "some people" working there tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet in Hindi, the party said the office will remain shut till Monday as a precautionary measure.

"Some people working at the Samajwadi Party office were tested for coronavirus after they showed initial symptoms. Their test reports returned positive. As a precautionary measure, the party office in Lucknow will remain closed till Monday. May all recover at the earliest," the party said.

Sources in the party said some senior office-bearers are among those who tested positive for the virus, but the party officially did not give details such as the number of people infected or their position in the SP.

The state capital reported 720 infections on Wednesday. Overall, Uttar Pradesh reported 5,716 cases, pushing the state's infection numbers to 2,41,439, while the death toll rose to 3,616 with 74 fresh fatalities. Of the 74 deaths reported across the state Wednesday, the maximum 11 took place in state capital Lucknow, followed by 10 in Kanpur.