Samajwadi Party MLA Suffers Brain Haemorrage in the Middle of Protests Against Yogi Adityanath Govt

A Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, suffered a brain hemorrhage in the middle of protests, staged against the Yogi Adityanath government in Lucknow on Friday.SP leader Suhbhas Pasi, was immediately rushed to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic hospital, where he was then referred to the Trauma Centre of King George Medical Centre of the state capital.His condition continues to remain critical and medical treatment is underway.The group of SP MLAs, along with leaders from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were protesting against the degrading law and order situation, the prevailing unemployment and agrarian crisis in the state.As soon as the Governor began to address the crowd, SP and BSP MLAs erupted into protests -- and hurled paper-balls at him. The MLAs gathered at the Well area, then started chanting slogans. In the middle of the procession, Pasi fainted and collapsed to the ground.A renowned Dalit leader, Pasi had won th UP state Assembly elections in 2012 and 2017 from Saidpur seat of Ghazipur on an SP ticket. He was born in Dihiya village and had associations with the Congress Party in Mumbai before he went on to join SP in UP.