Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan Booked for Stealing Buffalo, Rs 25,000 Cash
The complainants have claimed that Azam Khan, along with five others, barged into their house on October 15, 2016, and vandalized their residence, stole their buffalo and took away Rs 25,000 in cash.
File photo of former UP minister Azam Khan
Rampur: Following the cancellation of his anticipatory bail plea, Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan has now been booked for stealing a buffalo.
Khan was booked on Thursday evening based on a complaint lodged by Asif and Zakir Ali, who have claimed that the MP, along with five others, barged into their house on October 15, 2016, and vandalized their residence, stole their buffalo and took away Rs 25,000 in cash.
The case has been registered against Khan, former Circle Officer Alay Hasan and four others. The FIR also includes 40 unnamed persons.
The complainants said that they were asked by Khan to vacate their house, located near Ghosiyan Yateemkhana, because the land was required for a school.
The FIR said that the complainants were bona fide tenants of the house and had rent receipts to prove it.
Khan has been booked in about 50 cases of land grabbing, acquiring Waqf properties illegally, stealing books and making hate speeches during the elections.
He had applied for anticipatory bail in 29 cases of land grabbing registered against him in Rampur. Of which, 28 cases are related to the FIRs lodged by farmers of Aliyaganj.
His bail application was rejected on Wednesday.
