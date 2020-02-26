Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, Wife Tanzin Fatima, Son Abdullah Sent to Judicial Custody
The case relates to a forged birth certificate for Azam's son. Abdullah had faced allegations that he gave a wrong date of birth when he filed his nomination papers for the assembly elections.
Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan.
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his legislator wife Tanzin Fatima and MLA son Abdullah Azam were on Wednesday sent to judicial custody for allegedly faking Abdullah's birth certificate. "They have been sent to judicial custody till March 2," Rampur Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra told PTI.
The case relates to a forged birth certificate for Azam's son. Abdullah had faced allegations that he gave a wrong date of birth when he filed his nomination papers for the assembly elections.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is POCO Telling Realme That 5G is Irrelevant Right Now? If Yes, They Are Absolutely Right
- Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Chased by 2 Fans on Motorbike, Watch Video
- Ever Wondered How Apollo 13 Astronauts Saw The Moon? NASA Has a Video You Must See
- Taimur Ali Khan Sporting 'Punjabi Juttis' is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today
- Balakot Airstrike Anniversary: A Look at IAF Mirage-2000 Jet, Unsung Hero That Destroyed Jaish Terror Camps