Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s Luxury Resort in UP Faces Trouble, Boundary Wall Razed

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan, who recently made headlines over land grabbing cases, is once again in the deep end as the district administration has razed down the boundary of his luxury resort ‘Humsafar’.

The resort had allegedly been built on a nullah owned by the Irrigation department. A notice has already been served to Azam Khan in the matter.

“If it (the resort) is not removed then it will be bulldozed. A piece of land has also been encroached for parking near the resort,” District Magistrate Rampur, Anjaney Kumar Singh said.

The ‘Husamafar’ resort was inaugurated by the former Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav during the SP regime in the state. The Rampur MP is already facing flak over alleged land grabbing cases in Rampur’s Jauhar University.

Responding to the allegations Khan, who visiting Rampur for the Eid Ul Azha celebrations, had said, “The courts are questioning DM and SP over their action on Jauhar University as the gate of the university was razed down and it was looted. The court has given 40 rulings in which you can’t claim after three years that your land was grabbed. The trust which bought hundreds of acres of lands, won’t encroach quarter to three acre of land.”

Previously, Azam Khan sparked outrage for his sexist remarks targeting BJP leader Rama Devi for which he was forced to tender an apology in the lower house. Azam Khan’s son and SP lawmaker from Suwar district, Abdullah Azam was also detained by Rampur police for hindering raids related to stolen ancient books in Jauhar University.

