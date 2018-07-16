Samajwadi Party Workers to Cycle Through Areas Under Purvanchal Expressway

The politics over the proposed Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh has gained momentum with the Samajwadi Party planning a cycle rally through the areas covered by the project. The foundation stone for the Purvanchal Expressway was recently laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Azamgarh.The cycle rally, ‘Loktantra Bachao Samagra Kranti Cycle Yatra’, is also being seen as a major election campaign ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.The rally will start on July 26 from Ballia and will pass through Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Ambedkarnagar, Faizabad and Barabanki before concluding at Janeshwar Mishr Park in Lucknow on August 5. Participating cyclists will be paddling 40 to 50 km each day and will be led by state general secretary of Yuvjan Sabha Arvind Giri.“The groups of cyclists, while passing through districts, will make stopovers in villages and towns to meet the people and inform them about the development works and welfare schemes launched by the previous Akhilesh Yadav government and expose the claims made by the current Yogi Adityanath regime,” state president of SP Naresh Uttam Patel said.SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had on Friday accused the BJP government of taking credit for the Purvanchal Expressway and claimed that the project was finalised during his tenure as CM. “Purvanchal expressway is not theirs (BJP), it’s just their habit of claiming projects done by us.”Taking a jibe at the ruling party, he added, “We had built Agra-Lucknow Expressway in record time. We wanted to extend Agra-Lucknow expressway to Purvanchal. It was Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway but they have removed Samajwadi and now they are laying the foundation stone for the work done by us.”