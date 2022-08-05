Samantha Ruth to Make Malayalam Debut Opposite Dulquer Salmaan with King of Kotha? Read Deets

South Superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu created quite a buzz when she appeared for Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan alongside Akshay Kumar. Her sassy and witty replies and her overall charm won the hearts of many. Over the years, the actress has been a part of several critically acclaimed projects like Ye Maya Chesave and OTT series The Family Man 2. Now according to some speculations, Samantha is all set to make her big debut in the Malayalam film industry.

If media reports were to be believed, then Samantha might feature alongside Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan in a gangster drama titled King of Kotha which would be helmed by Abhilash Joshiy. As per sources, the pre-production work of the film is almost finished and the director himself reportedly said that ‘King of Kotha’ will start rolling from the end of August or the beginning of September. The director also reportedly said that the team is busy with the casting of the movie and once everything is finalized, an official update will be announced. The film is also scripted by Abhilash Joshiy, who rose to fame with Porinju Mariam Jose. The story is touted to be based on the events that happen in a town named ‘Kotha’.

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going through a busy phase in her career. She was last seen in the Tamil romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She currently has the sci-fi thriller Yashoda and the Vijay Deverakonda-led romantic drama Kushi in her kitty. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan’s much anticipated film ‘Sita Ramam’ released today. Bankrolled by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. Written and Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie also features an assorted star cast of Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Jisshu Sengupta to name a few. The music for the film has been composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar and the cinematography was helmed by P.S Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna.

