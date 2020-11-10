Samastipur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Samastipur (समस्तीपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Samastipur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Samastipur. Samastipur is part of 23. Samastipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.18%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.86%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,74,857 eligible electors, of which 1,46,594 were male, 1,27,881 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Samastipur in 2020 is =CP135/CM135*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,46,709 eligible electors, of which 1,33,230 were male, 1,13,476 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,653 eligible electors, of which 1,14,567 were male, 97,086 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Samastipur in 2015 was 377. In 2010, there were 226.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Akhtarul Islam Shaheen of RJD won in this seat by defeating Renu Kumari of BJP by a margin of 31,080 votes which was 20.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 54.56% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Akhtarul Islam Sahin of RJD won in this seat defeating Ramnath Thakur of JDU by a margin of 1,827 votes which was 1.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 36.69% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 133. Samastipur Assembly segment of Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Ramchandra Paswan won the Samastipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Samastipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 27 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 17 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Samastipur are: Alok Kumar Mehta (RJD), Prashant Kumar Pankaj (RLSP), Sheel Kumar Roy (BJP), Santosh Ray (NCP), Ajay Kumar Jha (RSSD), Md. Kalam (JTLP), Dilip Kumar Sahani (LSPL), Pankaj Kumar (RJVP), Prashant Kumar Sonu (LJPS), Ram Kishor Mahto (BMAP), Vineet Kumar (PP), Vinod Kumar Ray (SAAF), Baidya Nath Choudhary (RJJP), Md. Afaque Ahmad (IND), Upendra Poddar (RVJP), Dinesh Prashad Choudhary (IND), Nawal Paswan (IND), Ram Pravesh Ray (IND), Vidya Shankar Ray (IND), Sataya Naryan Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.59%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 61.3%, while it was 55.19% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 269 polling stations in 133. Samastipur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 241. In 2010 there were 214 polling stations.

Extent:

133. Samastipur constituency comprises of the following areas of Samastipur district of Bihar: Community Development Block Samastipur and Samastipur (M+Out Growth); Gram Panchayats Shahpur Baghauni, Bherokhara, Tajpur, Adharpur and Baghi of Tajpur Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Samastipur.

Samastipur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Samastipur is 151.82 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Samastipur is: 25°52'55.2"N 85°44'51.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Samastipur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.