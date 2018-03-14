GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
March 14, 2018
Sambalpur University +3 First University Exam Result 2017 Declared at orissaresults.nic.in; Check Now
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
Sambalpur University +3 First University Exam Result 2017 has been declared for Arts, Science and Commerce streams by Sambalpur University, Odisha on its official results website - orissaresults.nic.in. The Sambalpur University had organized the examinations for various disciplines last year and candidates who had appeared for the 1st year exams of Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Commerce, can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check Sambalpur University +3 First University Exam Result 2017?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://orissaresults.nic.in/

Step 2 – Under Sambalpur University, click on the url that reads,
‘+3 FIRST UNIVERSITY EXAMINATION RESULT–2017 (Arts, Science, Commerce)’

Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and click on Submit to preview your result

Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://orissaresults.nic.in/sbp17fstin.htm

About Sambalpur University

Popularly known as Jyoti Vihar, Sambalpur University was established in the year 1967 in the state of Odisha. The varsity is situated in the Burla district of Sambalpur on the foothills of Hirakud dam. Sambalpur University is also a designated 'Manuscript Conservation Centre' (MCC) that comes under the purview of National Mission for Manuscripts (2003).

