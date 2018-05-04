GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sambalpur University Results MBA Semester I, III 2017 declared, Check Now!

Contributor Content

Updated:May 4, 2018, 1:01 PM IST
Sambalpur University Results MBA Semester I, III 2017 declared, Check Now!
Picture for Representation.
Sambalpur University Results for MBA I Semester and III Semester 2017 have been declared by the Sambalpur University, Odisha. The varsity had organized the examinations in the month of December 2017, last year. Candidates who had appeared in the MBA exams of the aforementioned semesters can follow the instructions below and download their result now.

How to check Sambalpur University MBA Semester I,III December 2017 Results?

Step 1 – Visit the third-party results website India Results - http://odisha.indiaresults.com

Step 2 – Click on ‘M.B.A III Sem Exam Dec 2017’ or ‘M.B.A I Sem Exam Dec 2017’ given under Sambalpur University

Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number or Full Name and click on Get Result

Step 4 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://odisha.indiaresults.com/sambalpur-university/default.aspx

The results are also available on other third party result websites like results91.com, vidyavision.com, manabadi.co.in, etc.

About Sambalpur University

Established in the year 1967, Sambalpur University is located in the Burla district of Sambalpur on the foothills of Hirakud dam. The varsity is popularly known by the name of Jyoti Vihar. It is designated as 'Manuscript Conservation Centre' (MCC) that comes under the purview of National Mission for Manuscripts (2003)

| Edited by: Puja Menon
