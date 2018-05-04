English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sambalpur University Results MBA Semester I, III 2017 declared, Check Now!
The results are also available on other third party result websites like results91.com, vidyavision.com, manabadi.co.in, etc.
Sambalpur University Results for MBA I Semester and III Semester 2017 have been declared by the Sambalpur University, Odisha. The varsity had organized the examinations in the month of December 2017, last year. Candidates who had appeared in the MBA exams of the aforementioned semesters can follow the instructions below and download their result now.
How to check Sambalpur University MBA Semester I,III December 2017 Results?
Step 1 – Visit the third-party results website India Results - http://odisha.indiaresults.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘M.B.A III Sem Exam Dec 2017’ or ‘M.B.A I Sem Exam Dec 2017’ given under Sambalpur University
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number or Full Name and click on Get Result
Step 4 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://odisha.indiaresults.com/sambalpur-university/default.aspx
About Sambalpur University
Established in the year 1967, Sambalpur University is located in the Burla district of Sambalpur on the foothills of Hirakud dam. The varsity is popularly known by the name of Jyoti Vihar. It is designated as 'Manuscript Conservation Centre' (MCC) that comes under the purview of National Mission for Manuscripts (2003)
