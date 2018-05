Sambalpur University Results MBA Semester I, III 2017 declared, Check Now!

Sambalpur University Results for MBA I Semester and III Semester 2017 have been declared by the Sambalpur University, Odisha. The varsity had organized the examinations in the month of December 2017, last year. Candidates who had appeared in the MBA exams of the aforementioned semesters can follow the instructions below and download their result now.Step 1 – Visit the third-party results website India Results - http://odisha.indiaresults.com Step 2 – Click on ‘M.B.A III Sem Exam Dec 2017’ or ‘M.B.A I Sem Exam Dec 2017’given under Sambalpur UniversityStep 3 – Enter your Roll Number or Full Name and click on Get ResultStep 4 – Download the result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://odisha.indiaresults.com/sambalpur-university/default.aspx The results are also available on other third party result websites like results91.com, vidyavision.com, manabadi.co.in, etc.Established in the year 1967, Sambalpur University is located in the Burla district of Sambalpur on the foothills of Hirakud dam. The varsity is popularly known by the name of Jyoti Vihar. It is designated as 'Manuscript Conservation Centre' (MCC) that comes under the purview of National Mission for Manuscripts (2003)