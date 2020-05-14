INDIA

Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Greeting to Celebrate the Day

On May 14, 1657, Sambhaji Maharaj was born to Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj and his first wife Saibai. Sambhaji took over the reign of the Kingdom of Maratha after the demise of Sivaji.

Sambhaji ruled the kingdom for nine years.

On this day people across the state of Maharashtra and other parts of the country celebrate the day to remember the great Maratha warrior.

On his 363rd birth anniversary, we have compiled a list of WhatsApp messages and wishes you can send to your loved ones to celebrate the day.

-Remembering the great Maratha leader today with pride. Happy Sambhaji Jayanti to one and all!

-Tumhala sarvana Sambhaji Jayanti chya Hardik Shubhechha. Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020!

-May you are always blessed with blessings of Sambhaji to always be successful in your dreams and always be full of courage and strength…. Best wishes on Sambhaji Jayanti.

-Sambhaji Jayanti is a special occasion because this day the most special hero of the nation was born.

-Sambhaji Jayanti reminds us of the courageous acts of Chatrapati Sambhaji which will inspire the coming generations forever. Happy Sambhaji Jayanti to You.

-The enemy should not be considered weak nor strong. Whatever he is doing with you, he should pay attention only. Happy Sambhaji Jayanti

-When the goal is to win, no matter how hard it is to achieve it and no matter what value it has to pay.

